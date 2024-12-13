50,000 Yaba tablets recovered in Assam, five held

Guwahati, Dec 13 (PTI) Five people have been arrested after banned Yaba tablets were recovered from their procession in Assam's Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The contraband was seized when it was being brought in a vehicle from a neighbouring state, he said.

"Breaking the Drugs Network. Based on reliable inputs, an anti-narcotics ops (operation) was conducted at Anglabazar by @sribhumipolice where a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted," Sarma posted on X.

He said five people were arrested and 50,000 Yaba tablets were recovered.

Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called ‘crazy drug’, have been banned in India.

The CM did not specify when the operation was carried out. PTI SSG BDC