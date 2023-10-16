5,041 beneficiaries included in TN monthly grant for women family heads

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) Over 5,000 beneficiaries have additionally been included in the Tamil Nadu government’s flagship scheme of providing monthly grant to women heads of families for the month of October and 8,833 names of claimants, either dead or ineligible, have been removed, the state government said on Monday.

In order to ensure that not a single eligible beneficiary was left out, the government identified the eligible family heads including transgenders and accordingly included 5,041 people additionally in the list of beneficiaries for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam scheme.

Also, 8,833 names of claimants who were found dead and ineligible have been disqualified, an official release here said.

With October 15 being a holiday, the government had credited Rs 1,000 each directly into the bank accounts of 1,06,48,406 beneficiaries on October 14.

The entitlement sum was disbursed to 87,785 beneficiaries through money orders as they did not have a proper bank account. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin on September 15. PTI JSP ROH