504.2 metres of RCC tunnel lining of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project completed in a month

Rishikesh, Sep 1 (PTI) Over 500 metres of an RCC tunnel lining in an escape tunnel of the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project was built in a month, the L&T said in a statement.

The company said this feat was achieved last month last month, claiming it marks the highest known monthly progress globally for RCC tunnel lining using a single gantry system.

L&T’s record of constructing 504.2 metres of the RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) tunnel lining was set in the escape tunnel, a critical component of the strategic rail corridor connecting the Himalayan foothills to the Char Dham pilgrimage route, the release said.

“This milestone is a testament to the engineering excellence, meticulous planning, and relentless execution by the L&T team,” Project Manager L&T RVNL Package- 2 Rajesh Chopra said.

“Despite facing adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains and landslides, our teams demonstrated resilience and innovation in overcoming logistical challenges,” he said. PTI ALM ALM SKY SKY