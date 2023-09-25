5,085 idols of Lord Ganesh, Goddess Gauri immersed in Mumbai on 7th day of festival

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) More than 5,000 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed in various water bodies across Mumbai on the seventh day of the 10-day festival, said the city civic body.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 5,085 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed in various water bodies till 9 pm across the metropolis.

A civic official said of these, 4,883 were household Ganesh idols, 118 'sarvajanik' (public) idols and 84 of Goddess Gauri.

Of the total idols, 1,949 were immersed in artificial ponds set up by the civic body, he said.

The official said no untoward incident was reported during processions or immersion of idols.

The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies (including stretches of the seashore in the Arabian Sea) and set up 191 artificial ponds for immersion of idols this year.

The 10-day Ganesh festival began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on September 19. Immersion of idols takes place on different days of the festival starting from the second day. The festivities will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28. PTI KK RSY