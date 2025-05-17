50th Statehood Day celebration reflects spirit of shared identity, collective pride: Sikkim CM

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang on Saturday extended gratitude to all who sent their greetings on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Statehood Day on May 16, and said the celebration was a reflection of a "shared identity and collective pride".

The chief minister also said the Sikkimese people's love and support made the celebration truly special.

"On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartiest gratitude to all our esteemed leaders, friends, and well-wishers who sent us their warm greetings and best wishes on the occasion of our Golden Jubilee, 50 glorious years of Statehood.

"Your kind words and blessings have touched us deeply and added meaning to this historic milestone," Tamang said on X.

— Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) May 17, 2025

Sikkim celebrated its 50th Statehood Day on Friday, with Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Tamang congratulating the people of the state on the occasion. The day began with a Tiranga rally led by the CM from MG Marg to Paljor Stadium here.

In a message to the people of the Himalayan state, Tamang said, "My dear fellow Sikkimese, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Your love, support, and enthusiastic participation made this celebration truly special. You didn’t just witness history; you lived it, celebrated it, and made it memorable." Sikkim is not just a place - it is "a feeling, a shared identity, and a collective pride", the CM said.

"And this celebration was a beautiful reflection of that spirit. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey," he added.