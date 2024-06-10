51 admin circles in Marathwada receive heavy rains; two die in lightning strikes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) As many as 51 administrative circles in Marathwada have received heavy rainfall, and two persons have died due to lightning strikes in the last couple of days, an official said on Monday.

As per a report shared by the revenue department, the drought-prone region has received 63.8 mm rain since June 1, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar receiving 103.1 mm showers.

The Chitte Pimpalgaon circle of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the highest 150.50 mm of rain on June 6, the report stated.

Of 51 circles that received heavy rains, 37 are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, eight in Jalna, four in Beed, and one each in Parbhani and Hingoli, it stated.

A man and a 13-year-old boy were killed in lightning strikes in Nanded and Beed, respectively, in the last couple of days, the official said.

With this, the toll in rain-related incidents has risen to 10 in the region since June 1, he added.

Marathwada, comprising Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts, was facing drought, as storage in five major reservoirs in the region had gone down to zero per cent. PTI AW ARU