51-foot-statue of sage Parshuram to come up on holy river bank in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jul 2 (PTI) A 51-foot-tall statue of Sage Parshuram, considered one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu, will be erected at 'Parshuram Kund', a holy spot on the bank of the Lohit river in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.
The state government is making efforts to develop 'Parshuram Kund' in Lohit district as a major pilgrimage centre in the Northeastern regions, the official said.
Under the central government's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive scheme, a grant of Rs 37.87 crore has been allocated to develop the site, he said.
The project includes installing a 51-foot statue of Sage Parshuram which will be donated by the VIPRA Foundation, an organisation dedicated to develop the Kund.
The official said that the statue will be erected on the bank of the Lohit river at the holy site, which attracts lakhs of devotees who take holy dips during Makar Sankranti.
Parshuram Kund holds immense significance in Hindu mythology, and its development aims at enhancing accessibility and promoting spiritual tourism.
The legend has it that Parshuram killed his mother at the initiation of his father and the axe he used got stuck in his hand due to the sin. On the advice of some sages, he wandered all over the Himalayas to atone for it. The axe fell from his hand after he washed his hands in the water of the Lohit river.
State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has been overseeing the project at Parshuram Kund, the official said.