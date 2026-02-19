51 kg of cannabis seized near Kerala's Perumbavoor; man from West Bengal arrested

Kochi, Feb 19 (PTI) In a major drug bust, police on Thursday seized 51 kg of cannabis from a rented house near Perumbavoor and arrested a man from West Bengal.

The accused, Rubel Mulla (25), a native of Murshidabad in West Bengal, had allegedly been storing the contraband at a house in TMJ Nagar, Vazhakkulam, near Perumbavoor, police said.

He was apprehended based on a tip-off, police added.

According to police, the cannabis was found packed in sacks and stacked on the floor. An electronic weighing scale was also recovered from the premises.

The house had reportedly been rented under the pretext of accommodating migrant workers.

The accused, who visited the premises at night, allegedly misled others into believing that the occupants had left for work during the day, police said. PTI HMP SSK