51 Naxalites with Rs 1.61 crore reward surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division

Bijapur/Sukma (Chhattisgarh), Feb 7 (PTI) As many as 51 Naxalites, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 1.61 crore, surrendered before the police in two districts under the Bastar division on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The surrender coincided with the inauguration of the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, by President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in Raipur on a three-day visit.

The surrendered cadres include 34 women.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam said 30 cadres, including 20 women, surrendered in Bijapur district, while 21 others, including 14 female members, joined the mainstream in neighbouring Sukma district under the “Poona Margem rehabilitation initiative of Bastar Police.

The ultras said they were impressed by the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.