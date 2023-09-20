51 new coronavirus infections recorded, active case tally at 480

New Delhi: India has recorded a single-day rise of 51 new coronavirus infections and the count of active cases stands at 480, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease is at 5,32,031 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,298).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,783 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

It said 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.