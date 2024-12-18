51 specialists selected via lateral entry working with govt departments: Centre

New Delhi: Fifty-one specialists, selected via lateral entry mode, are working with different central government departments, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

So far 63 appointments have been made at the level of Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary on contract/deputation basis into various government Departments through lateral recruitment since its inception in 2018, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

"Presently 51 officers are in positions in ministries/departments," he said.

Asked whether the government has studied the impact of lateral entry on the functioning and efficiency of its departments, Singh said that "internal assessments are made from time to time. However, no such study has been conducted".