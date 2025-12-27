5,100 free cooking gas connections given to Delhi women

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday distributed 5,100 free cooking gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, saying the move will boost her government's mission to control the rising air pollution.

Gas connection documents were distributed to women at Thyagraj stadium in a programme, attended also by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and Delhi's Food and Supplies minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is not limited to providing gas connections alone, but is a powerful campaign that brings the "light of dignity, health and cleanliness" into the lives of women.

The scheme, she noted, launched in 2014, has benefited over 10 crore families across the country.

In Delhi, approximately 2.6 lakh families have already benefited from it, she said.

The chief minister said the central scheme will relieve women from illnesses caused by smoke from traditional stoves using firewood and coal.

On the other hand, the use of clean fuel will lead to a significant reduction in indoor pollution, she added. PTI VIT VN VN