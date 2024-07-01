51,000 pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath cave in just 3 days

Srinagar, Jul 1 (PTI) Over 23,000 pilgrims on Monday paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the total number of pilgrims past 51,000 mark in just three days.

"As many as 23,437 pilgrims had 'darshan' of the ice 'lingam' in the Amarnath cave on Monday," officials said here.

The officials said 16,459 male pilgrims, 5,092 female pilgrims, 232 sadhus and two sadhvis were among those who paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

Over 1,402 security forces, 242 children and four transgender people also performed the pilgrimage.

The total number of pilgrims who visited the cave shrine in the first three days has now crossed the 51,000 mark. PTI MIJ KSS KSS