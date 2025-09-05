511 persons arrested during special drive against illicit liquor, narcotics in Odisha in 4 days

Bhubaneswar, Sept 5 (PTI) The Odisha excise department has arrested 511 people for their alleged involvement in illicit liquor and narcotics trade during a statewide drive from September 1 to 4, officials said on Friday.

During the period, excise enforcement teams detected 902 cases and seized narcotics and liquor valued at Rs 3.91 crore, a statement by the department said.

In all, 29 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, resulting in the seizure of 320 kg of ganja and 560 grams of brown sugar, the statement added.

On September 4, excise teams detected 254 cases, arrested 148 people, and seized contraband valued at Rs 1.39 crore.

In the statement, the department reiterated its commitment to a zero tolerance policy against illicit liquor and narcotics, ensuring strict enforcement to protect public health and safety across the state. PTI BBM BBM MNB