512 AIDS-related deaths happened in Tripura since 2015: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Jan 13 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said a total of 512 people died of AIDS-related complications from 2015-16 to 2023-24 in the northeastern state.

Replying to calling attention motion moved by CPI(M)'s lawmakers Nirmal Biswas and Nayan Sarkar, the chief minister who holds the health & family portfolio, informed the Assembly that the state also recorded 7,707 HIV-positive patients till 2021, 8,943 till 2022 and 10,126 till 2023.

The state witnessed the highest number of 74 deaths due to AIDS-related complications in 2021-22. The death cases were lowest in 2023-24 with 52.

Highlighting the fight against the HIV positive and AIDS cases, the chief minister said that the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) has opened opioid substitution therapy (OST) in Kumarghat, Kailashahar, Damchera, Ambassa, Jirania and Jampui.

"Integrated counselling and testing centres have been introduced in 24 hospitals. One mobile integrated counselling and testing Centre is also working in the state," he said.

Reiterating that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotic drugs, the chief minister said a total of 2,697 people have been arrested in 1,665 cases under the NDPS Act since 2022.

In the efforts to crack down against the trafficking of drugs, tablets and gangs, law enforcement agencies have seized contraband items worth Rs 1,587 crore from 2022 to 2024.

Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhurday (CPIM) and senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman expressed concern over the growing drug menace in the northeastern state.

"The statistics given by the chief minister is the testimony that the drug menace turned into a worrisome level in the northeastern state despite the present government’s vow to make Tripura a drug-free state," Chaudhury said.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman while expressing grave concern over the drug menace wanted to know the steps the government has taken to address the problem.

"It is a fact that drugs are coming from Myanmar to the state via Assam. Steps have been taken to stop drug trafficking in the state. The law enforcement agencies have achieved success in arresting the culprits and seizing the contraband items," the chief minister replied. PTI PS SBN SBN