5.12 lakh pilgrims undertake Amarnath Yatra this year

Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Over five lakh pilgrims performed the annual Amarnath Yatra this year as the pilgrimage concluded on Monday with the Chhari-Mubarak Pujan ritual, officials said.

Last year, around 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine.

This year 5.12 lakh yatris had darshan of the naturally-formed ice lingam at the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas during the 52-day pilgrimage, the officials said.

On Monday, Chhari Mubarak, the saffron-robed holy mace, was carried to the Amarnath holy cave shrine for traditional prayers and rituals.

After a night's halt, Chhari Mubarak left Panchtarani camp in the morning on the occasion of 'Sharavan Purnima' and traditional puja and rituals were performed amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

This marks the ceremonial conclusion of the annual Yatra. PTI SSB RT RT