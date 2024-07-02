514 route permits, registrations of commercial vehicles suspended for traffic violations in J&K

Jammu, July 2 (PTI) In a major crackdown on traffic violators, the Jammu and Kashmir Transport department has suspended route permits and registration certificates of over 500 vehicles for a period of three months due to violations of the Motor Vehicles Act in Jammu and Samba districts.

This action follows the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at all 44 junctions in Jammu since June 10.

The system facilitates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and detects violations such as red light infractions, driving without a helmet, triple riding, seat belt non-usage, mobile phone usage while driving and improper parking, among others.

"The route permits and registration certificates of 384 vehicles in Jammu city have been suspended for three months from the date of suspension due to various Motor Vehicles Act violations," said an official from the Regional Transport Office.

The decision was based on recommendations from the Traffic Police department, which recorded these violations, he added.

The official said the registration certificates and route permits of 130 commercial vehicles have also been suspended for three months in Samba district due to similar traffic violations.

"Most of these vehicles were habitual violators," he added.

With the full implementation of ITMS, all vehicles are under 24x7 CCTV surveillance and e-challans are supported by high-definition camera evidence of violations, the officials emphasized.

The motorists are urged to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, authorities cautioned.

The residents are advised to stay vigilant and comply with all traffic regulations for their safety and the smooth operation of traffic management systems. PTI AB AS AS