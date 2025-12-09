518 migrant workers from Odisha died outside state in past 5 years: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (PTI) At least 518 migrant workers from Odisha died while working outside the country and the state between 2021 and November this year, a minister told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a written question by BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said the mortal remains of 395 workers were brought back to their native places during the period.

Khuntia said Kalahandi reported the highest number of deaths at 60, followed by Berhampur in Ganjam district with 56, Bolangir (38), Nabarangpur (35), Kalahandi and Rayagada (34 each), and Chatrapur area in Ganjam district (26).

The minister said 1,107 contractors were issued licences in 2025 (till November) under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, facilitating the migration of 70,360 workers to other states.

According to the minister, 54,5816 workers from Bolangir district migrated to other states for work in 2025, followed by Nuapada district (8,655), Ganjam (2,553), Bargarh (1459) and Dhenkanal (1064). PTI BBM BBM MNB