52 children lodged in Himachal child care institutions to visit major cities, educational sites

Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged-off an educational tour for children residing in child care institutions (CCIs) across Himachal Pradesh, asserting that the excursion would provide a valuable opportunity to assimilate the diverse historical and cultural aspects of the country.

As part of the programme, titled "Children of the State Tour", which will continue till January 15, 2026, a total of 52 children from CCIs across the state, will visit several major cities and important historical, cultural and educational site across the country.

"The objective of the tour is to acquaint the children with national integration, India's rich cultural heritage, modern infrastructure and exposure visits to leading educational institutions, thereby ensuring their overall development" he said.

Interacting with the children, Sukhu encouraged them to explore, learn and enjoy the exposure. He said under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, the state government is committed not only to providing care and protection to these children, but also to creating opportunities that help them build a secure and dignified future.

According to the itinerary, the children will travel to Chandigarh, Delhi, Agra and Goa, before returning to Shimla.

The children will be taken to prominent landmarks in Delhi, including the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, India Gate, Raj Ghat, Shakti Sthal, Veer Bhoomi, Humayun's Tomb, the National Zoological Park, National Science Museum, North Block, South Block, Indian Council of World Affairs, Triveni Kala Sangam and the National Museum of Natural History.

In Agra, they will visit the iconic Taj Mahal.

During the Goa leg of the tour, the children will visit famous beaches, churches and temples, enjoy a pleasure cruise, and also visit the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services to enhance their scientific and environmental awareness.

The chief minister said such educational and exposure tours play a crucial role in building self-confidence, curiosity, national awareness and social consciousness among children.

He directed officials to ensure that there is no lapse in the safety, comfort and well-being of the children during the excursion.