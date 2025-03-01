52 complaints received through SMS, e-mails under BNSS in J-K

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) As many as 52 complaints have been received through SMS and e-mails in different police stations under the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Jammu and Kashmir, the crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Under the BNSS, the citizens have been provided with the facility of lodging their complaints in any of the electronic forms like SMS, e-mail, WhatsApp, Citizen Service Centres, web portal or Internet (e-forms), in addition to verbal, telephonic or written complaints.

“As on date, 52 complaints have been received through SMS and e-mail in different police stations of the Union Territory. In addition, 64 complaints have been received on Citizen Service Centres and 10 complaints from web portal/Internet (e-forms),” the crime branch said in a statement.

It said more than 70 such complaints have been converted into FIRs.

As per the Section 173 of the BNSS, any complaint (electronic) received by police shall be entered in the records, however, the complainant has to sign the complaint (electronic) within three days.

With regard to Zero FIR, so far more than 100 such FIRs have been registered in different police stations across J-K, the crime branch said, adding that out of these, 83 FIRs were transferred to police stations outside the Union Territory. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK