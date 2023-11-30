52% voted in Telangana till 3 PM, polling ends peacefully in LWE-hit areas

Hyderabad: Polling concluded peacefully in the 13 assembly segments affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Telangana at 4 PM on Thursday, officials said, adding that 51.89 per cent votes were cast by 3 PM in the total 119 constituencies in the state.

Advertisment

While polling was to conclude at 4 PM in the LWE-affected constituencies, those who were in queue at closing time were allowed to cast their vote.

There were no untoward incidents in these areas, a senior police official told PTI.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told reporters that polling went about with any problems, except for minor skirmishes at one or two places.

Booths opened at 7 AM in the 119 assembly constituencies, and polling will conclude at 5 PM in 106 constituencies.