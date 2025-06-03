52% of Indians opt for less-crowded spots for summer vacations: Report

New Delhi: As many as 52 per cent of Indian travellers are picking quieter locations over popular tourist destinations, marking a significant shift in choice of destinations this summer, reveals a new report.

The "Smarter Summer Report" by travel app Skyscanner, based on a survey of 2,000 Indian respondents, highlights a growing desire among Indian travellers for more meaningful experiences.

According to the report, 58 per cent of the travellers plan to visit destinations they haven't previously considered, while 51 per cent aim to explore multiple locations in a single trip -- indicating a trend toward exploration and creating lasting memories.

"This shift in preferences is also reflected in their choice of destinations – over half (52 per cent) of Indian travellers prefer quieter, less-crowded locations over the usual tourist hotspots. It’s not just about where they go, it’s also about when — the shoulder season is gaining popularity among Indian travellers, with one in two open to travelling during these periods to avoid crowds and surge pricing.

"Together, these choices reflect a move away from the frenzy of peak season tourism and towards a summer experience that is more intentional," reads the report.

Although nearly 49 per cent of Indian travellers have yet to book their summer holidays, travel remains a high priority -- with an impressive "96 per cent", as per the report, planning to take the same number or even more trips than last year.

In fact, the report notes that 95 per cent of respondents consider making the most of their summer vacations a top priority in 2025, indicating that Indians are now paying close attention to every detail of their travel plans.

“Summer is a popular time for Indian travellers to take a well-earned break and explore new places. What’s different this year is how intentional people are about planning. They want to get the most value from their trips, but many are still unsure about when and where to go and how to plan it all, within their budget," said Mohit Joshi, travel and destinations expert at Skyscanner.