52 Punjab cops dismissed from service in a week on corruption charges

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Fifty-two Punjab Police officials booked for corrupt practices have been dismissed from service in a week, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

He said the dismissed police personnel included those from the rank of constables to inspectors.

"The message is very clear that black sheep in the police force will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against them," the state police chief said, adding the force is committed to the zero tolerance policy on corruption.

Addressing the media here, Yadav said the action is being taken in accordance with the instructions of the Punjab government issued on February 13, emphasising transparency, accountability and integrity in public service delivery.

Since the instructions were issued, "we have dismissed 52 officers from the rank of constables to inspectors for being involved in corrupt practices and malpractices", he said "Police authorities in the state of Punjab in all the districts are undertaking an exercise, as per facts of each case, to identify instances where police officers have been booked and there are serious allegations of misconduct," he said.

"And seeing the evidence in each case, action as deemed fit is being taken," the DGP said.

He also referred to a recent case in which a Station House officer in Faridkot was booked on corruption charges.

Yadav informed that the Punjab Police remains committed to delivery of citizen-friendly services through online platforms.

He said the state police will follow a model of the Delhi Police for 'E-FIRs' in motor vehicle theft cases, where a complainant can go to either to 'Saanjh Kendra', or pushed onto a 'E-state level police station' which is going to be notified by the state government.

"From there an FIR will be registered and pushed to the concerned police station," he said.

"If the case is not traced within 21 days, then an untraced report will be generated and will be submitted in a court. For this, we are taking up the matter with the High Court and for obtaining its approval for completion of the entire process," he said.

This project is expected to be launched by the Punjab Police by mid-march, he added. PTI CHS TIR TIR