52 Punjab cops dismissed from service in a week on corruption charges, criminal activities

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Fifty-two Punjab Police officials booked for alleged corruption and criminal activities have been dismissed from service in the past one week, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

He said the dismissed personnel include one inspector, five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), four head constables and 42 constables from across districts in the state.

They were dismissed for corruption, malpractices, criminal activities or prolonged absenteeism, said the DGP.

He said there are complaints against officers in the rank of Superintendents of Police and DSPs as well.

"For these gazetted officers, the competent authority is the state government. There are many FIRs against officers and we will take up the matter with the state government," he told a press conference here.

He said eight SPs and 10 DSPs have been suspended in the past some days.

"The message is very clear that black sheep in the police force will not be tolerated," the state police chief said, adding the force is committed to a zero tolerance policy on corruption.

Addressing the media here, the state police chief said the action is being taken in accordance with the instructions of the Punjab government issued on February 13, emphasising transparency, accountability and integrity in public service delivery.

Since the instructions were issued "we have dismissed 52 officers from the rank of constables to inspectors for being involved in corrupt practices and malpractices", he said.

"Police authorities in the state of Punjab in all the districts are undertaking an exercise, as per facts of each case, to identify instances where police officers have been booked and there are serious allegations of misconduct," he said. "And seeing the evidence in each case, action as deemed fit is being taken." He also referred to a recent case in which a Station House officer in Faridkot was booked on corruption charges.

Replying to a question, Yadav said a total of 400 FIRs have been registered against police personnel on various charges including those related to drugs and corruption.

"We will not take action indiscriminately. But if there is evidence of misconduct against any official or they are involved in criminal activity, there is no place for them in the police force," he said.

Yadav said the Punjab Police remains committed to delivering citizen-friendly services through online platforms.

He said the state police will follow the Delhi Police's 'e-FIR' model in motor vehicle theft cases, where a complainant can go to either to 'Saanjh Kendra', or push his complaint through a 'E-state level police station', which is going to be notified by the state government.

"From there, an FIR will be registered and sent to the police station concerned," he said.

"If the case is not traced within 21 days, an untraced report will be generated and will be submitted in a court. We are approaching the High Court for its approval for completion of the entire process," he said.

This project is expected to be launched by the Punjab Police by mid-march, he added.

The state police chief also said the Punjab Police has launched a project in collaboration with the Indian Police Foundation on internal police reforms, making it the first state to do so.

The project, which was initially launched in SAS Nagar and Rupnagar, is now being expanded to two more districts including Fatehgarh Sahib and Khanna.

Replying to a question on recent incidents of blast outside police posts, he said there have 12 such incidents and all of them have been solved. "We have got all the perpetrators," he said. "Some are drug addicts and some are petty criminals. A few are ideologically motivated." "A handful of people are trying to spread a narrative that Punjab is not safe. We are totally determined to crush this narrative," he said.

The mastermind behind the explosions are abroad, he said.