52-year-old farmer commits suicide over dispute with wife in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A 52-year-old farmer hanged himself to death in a village here over a dispute in the family, police said on Monday.

Station house Officer (SHO) of the Kokhraj police station Vinod Kumar Maurya said the deceased, Bhaiyyan, a resident of Rasulpur Girsa ward (under Bharwari nagar palika parishad), had no children. "Almost 10 days ago, he had a dispute with his wife, after which she went to her parents' place," Maurya said.

Maurya said she did not come back despite repeated calls. "On Sunday night, Bhaiyyan hanged himself to death (from the ceiling of his house)," he added.

His wife arrived at the house after knowing about her husband's death, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the matter is being investigated, police said.