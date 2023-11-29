52-year-old man from Karnataka killed in road accident in Latur district

Latur, Nov 28 (PTI) A 52-year-old man from Karnataka riding motorcycle was crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday morning in Latur district of central Maharashtra, police said.

The accident took place on the Latur-Zahirabad Highway near Ansarwada Pati village under Nilanga tehsil of the district, they said.

The deceased was identified as Madhav Venkatarao Tarure (52), a resident of Kotmal village in Bidar district of adjoining Karnataka.

He has been working as an agent (munim) in the Aurad Market Committee in Bidar district for the last 25 years, said the place.

As there was a holiday on Monday, he had gone to his village for personal work and was returning to Aurad Shahjani from Nilanga on a motorcycle, when an unidentified vehicle ran over him, killing him on the spot, the police said.

In another accident, a speeding private bus rammed into the main gate of 'Ganjgolai', a central marketplace in Latur city, on Tuesday morning, but no passenger was hurt, said police.

The bus, which was on its way to Udgir town in Latur district from Pune, suffered damage in the accident, they added. PTI COR RSY