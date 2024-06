Budaun (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was killed after being struck by lightning while he was sleeping on the roof of his house here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Gandholi village in Bilsi area, the police said.

The family of the deceased, Chokhelal, would receive financial assistance according to the norms, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pravardhan Sharma said. PTI COR ABN BHJ BHJ