52-year-old man with criminal record killed at Mumbai spa

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) A 52-year-old man with an extensive criminal record was murdered inside a spa in Worli area here by two unidentified persons in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Guru Waghmare who used to claim that he was a police informer and also a Right to Information activist, an official said.

He had several cases including those of rape and extortion registered against him, the official added.

A resident of Vile Parle, he visited the spa situated at Worli Naka regularly and the people working there knew him.

When Waghmare visited the spa on Tuesday evening, his 21-year-old woman friend and three male friends asked for a birthday party as he had celebrated his birthday on July 17, the police official said.

The group of five then went to a hotel in Sion for a party.

Around 12.30 am, all of them returned to the spa. After some time, the three men left while Waghmare and his woman friend stayed back.

About two hours later, two different men came to the spa and attacked Waghmare with sharp weapons, the official said.

Worli police were alerted about the incident around 2.30 am. Police rushed to the spot and found Waghmare in a pool of blood with his throat slit.

A case of murder was registered and Waghmare's four friends -- the woman as well as three men -- were detained for questioning, the official said.

The victim had at least 10 cases registered against him, including a rape case registered at Mulund police station.

Process to extern him from municipal limits had also been initiated at Vile Parle police station, the official said. PTI DC NSK KRK