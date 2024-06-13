52-year-old sanitation worker killed in road accident in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 13 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman, working as a sanitation worker here, was killed after a speeding car hit her on Thursday, triggering protests, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am on Thursday when Saroj (52), a resident of Sarai Alawardi village, was working near the main road at Vatika Chowk, police said.

A speeding Hyundai Xcent car used in taxi service came at a high speed and hit Saroj. The collision was so severe that the woman fell several feet away after jumping in the air and died on the spot, police said.

Upon receiving information, other sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, gathered at the accident spot, blocked the road and staged protests. They objected to their deployment at high-speed main roads and demanded it to be changed, police said.

According to police, Saroj was recent tranferred to Badshahpur and was a permanent employee at the MCG.

An FIR was registered against the cab driver, who fled and left his vehicle, under section 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Badshahpur police station, they said.

"We have arrested the accused cab driver, identified as Chand, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The cab has been seized. We are questioning the driver", said Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

The body was handed over to the kin after post-mortem, police said. PTI COR HIG HIG