5.26 crore voters in Rajasthan, 2.51 crore women: EC

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) The total number of voters in Rajasthan has reached 5.26 crore, of which 2.51 crore are women, the state election department said on Wednesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said during a special brief revision program of voter lists in the state, there has been an increase of over 6.96 lakh voters.

Till the date of last publication, over 5.26 crore voters are registered in the state. Of these, over 2.73 crore are men and 2.51 crore are women, he said.

Gupta said under this revision program, a total of 11.78 lakh voters above 80 years and 17,241 voters above 100 years are registered in the final published voter list.

Similarly, a total of 5.61 lakh specially qualified people are registered as voters. These voters registered in the voter list by the Election Commission of India have been provided the option of voting facility through postal ballot in the form of home voting at the time of elections. PTI AG NB NB