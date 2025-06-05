527 buildings in Navi Mumbai identified as 'dangerous'; audit must for 30-year-old structures

Thane: As many as 527 buildings in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) limits have been identified as "dangerous" during a survey for 2024-25, the civic body has said.

It is mandatory for buildings in use for more than 30 years to undergo a structural audit by a civil or structural engineer registered with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the NMMC said in a release issued on Wednesday.

"A survey of dangerous buildings under the municipal limits for the year 2024-25 has identified 527 buildings as dangerous" under provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, it said.

The occupants have been advised to vacate such premises immediately, the release said.

The civic body has appealed to the residents, owners and institutions to get the structural audits of such buildings conducted and submit the report to the respective assistant civic commissioner or the assistant director of urban planning by September 30.

The age of the building is to be determined from the date of initial occupancy, either full or partial.

Following the structural audit, a certificate confirming that all necessary repairs recommended by the engineer have been completed and that the structure is safe must be submitted to the corporation, the release said.

A fine of Rs 25,000 or the full annual property tax, whichever is higher, may be levied on those who fail to carry out the structural inspection, it said.