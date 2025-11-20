53 acres of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 20 (PTI) Security forces destroyed nearly 53 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Thursday.

The drive was conducted by a joint team of security forces and Kangpokpi Forest Division at six locations in Phailengkot/Makhan hill ranges under Koubru Reserve Forest area in the district on Wednesday, a police statement said.

Seven farm huts, used by the cultivators, were also destroyed, they said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had recently expressed concern over narcotics trade, illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation and drug abuse in the state at the 10th State Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting held at the Raj Bhavan.

Bhalla had directed security agencies in the state to dismantle drug trafficking networks, strengthen border surveillance, and intensify intelligence-led operations across vulnerable districts and transit routes. PTI COR MNB