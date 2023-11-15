53 cyber criminals arrested in Gurugram in October

Gurugram, Nov 15 (PTI) The Gurugram police have arrested 53 cyber criminals who have cheated nearly 13,000 people across the country of around Rs 56 crore, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The 53 arrests were made in 22 cases during the Cyber Crime Awareness Month in October.

The senior police officer said that after details of the arrested accused were shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, it emerged that they had defrauded 12,669 people across the country of about Rs 56 crore.

The cyber criminals face 469 cases across the country, included 22 in Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Siddhant Jain said.

"Our cyber crime teams recovered 74 SIM cards from the possession of the arrested accused who had duped people across the country of Rs 55,86,46,215. Further action is being taken in these cases," Jain said. PTI COR SMN