53 held in Meerut Range crackdown on illegal firecracker storage ahead of Diwali

Meerut (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut Range have launched a major drive against the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers ahead of the festive season, arresting 53 people and registering 37 cases, officials said on Wednesday.

The wider Meerut Range includes districts of Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Hapur.

During the operation, police recovered firecrackers and explosive materials worth several crores of rupees from various districts in the range, they said.

Meerut Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kalanidhi Naithani said fire safety has been accorded top priority during the festive period.

"We appeal to citizens to immediately report any emergency or illegal activity by calling helpline numbers 112 or 101," he said.

"Our fire tenders are fully prepared, and all necessary arrangements have been ensured in hospitals," the DIG added.

He further stated that the retail sale of firecrackers in densely populated areas would not be permitted, warning that strict action would be taken against violators.

The police said checking drives will continue throughout the festive season to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure that people celebrate safely.