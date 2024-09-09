53 killed in rain-related incidents in Marathwada since June 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) As many as 53 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Marathwada since the beginning of the monsoon season this year, an official said on Monday.

As per a report shared by the revenue department, 1,269 animals have died due to rains from June 1 till September 6 across Marathwada, the official said.

A survey of losses is underway in eight districts of the region, he said.

At least 284 revenue circles in Marathwada received heavy rains on September 1, and later, heavy showers lashed isolated pockets of the drought-prone region, the official said.

According to the revenue department, 53 people died in rain-related incidents between June 1 and September 6, while 16 people sustained injuries.

Of these casualties, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, and Latur districts recorded nine deaths each, followed by Parbhani with eight, Beed with six, Jalna and Hingoli with five each and Dharashiv 2, it stated As many as 14 houses collapsed in the region, 384 pucca and 2,423 kuccha houses faced partial losses amid rains in the last three months, the report stated. PTI AW ARU