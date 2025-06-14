53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra; death toll rises to 27

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 53 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking the total count this year to 1,967, while the death toll increased to 27 as two patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said.

Of these new cases, 24 were reported in Mumbai, 11 in Pune city, five in Thane, three in Pimpri Chinchwad (near Pune), two each in Sangli city, the district's rural parts, Nagpur city and Pune district, and one each in Navi Mumbai township and Raigad district, an official statement said.

Since Friday, two deaths have been reported, taking the overall fatality count in the state this year to 27, it said, adding that 26 of the deceased were suffering from co-morbidities.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in Maharashtra since January 1 was 21,067.

In Mumbai, the total number of patients since January stood at 829, of which the maximum number of 823 were recorded in May alone, the department said. PTI SM NP