53 police officers booked in Bihar's Gopalganj over failure to hand over case files

Gopalganj, Jan 18 (PTI) Over 53 police officers have been booked in Bihar’s Gopalganj district for not handing over case files to their relievers even after their transfer to new places of posting, a senior official said on Saturday.

The FIRs against them have been lodged at four police stations of the district, he said.

"We have registered FIRs against 53 officers. If they fail to hand over the files in the next one week, departmental proceedings will also be initiated against them,” Gopalganj SP Avdhesh Dixit told PTI over phone, without elaborating further.

Sources in the district police said probe has been pending in several cases as the investigating officers got transferred, and did not hand over the files to their relievers.

All 53 police officers have been booked under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In December last year, FIRs were lodged against 134 police officers in Muzaffarpur district for taking with them case files to their new places of posting, hampering investigation into over 900 cases, the sources said. PTI PKD RBT