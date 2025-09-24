53 stranded villagers rescued from flood-hit Dharashiv district; boats, chopper pressed into service

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Teams from the NDRF and defence forces rescued more than 50 persons to safer places in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district, where torrential downpours over the past few days have flooded several villages, officials said.

In Wangegavhan of Paranda taluka, about 90 km from the district headquarters, 33 residents were rescued, they said.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and defence units used a helicopter to rescue five persons from the village, while boats ferried 28 residents from their flooded homes to safer spots, the officials said.

In Mungshi village, 20 stranded persons were rescued by an Army unit, they said.

The administration has started sending tankers carrying drinking water to help the flood-affected persons. Meanwhile, a health camp was set up in Devgaon Khurd, the official said.

Unprecedented rains in the usually parched Marathwada in central Maharashtra, which comprises eight districts including Dharashiv, have claimed at least eight lives, marooned villages, damaged houses and flattened crops on more than 30,000 hectares. PTI AW NR