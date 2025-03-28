53-year-old gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Mar 28 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced a 53-year-old man to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6 lakh for raping a minor girl.

The convict is Sunil, a resident of Chenneerkara, in this central Kerala district, according to the police.

The rape took place at the girl's house between October 2021 and August 2023. She later became pregnant and delivered a baby boy, police said. She was 16-years-old then.

The sentence was pronounced by Pathanamthitta fast-track special court Judge Doni Thomas Varghese.

The accused has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 6 lakh, which is to be given to the victim.

Additionally, the District Legal Services Authority has been directed to provide compensation for her rehabilitation.

In the event of non-payment of the fine, the accused will have to undergo an additional three years of rigorous imprisonment, the order stated.

The case was registered, investigated, and charge-sheeted by the Elavumthitta police last year, police added.