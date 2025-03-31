53-year-old woman, daughter killed in mishap in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 (PTI) A woman and her 19-year-old daughter were tragically killed when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in this district, police said on Monday.

Two others were injured in the incident occurred in Kallambalam police limits around 10 pm on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Rohini, 53, and her daughter Akhila, both natives of Perettil. They were returning home after participating in a temple festival when the mishap occurred.

A recovery vehicle heading from Varkala towards Kavalyoor crashed into the crowd returning from the event, police added.

The vehicle hit several objects before ploughing into the crowd. The driver fled the scene, police said. People suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

However, the police stated that an investigation is going on attempts are made to apprehend the driver, identified as Tony, a resident of Cherunniyur.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Varkala. PTI ARM ARM ADB