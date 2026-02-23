532 Maoists neutralised, over 2,700 surrendered in Chhattisgarh in two years: Guv Deka

Raipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Monday declared that the state is on the verge of eliminating Left Wing Extremism, citing a massive crackdown against the menace with 532 Maoists neutralised and more than 2,700 surrendering in the last two years.

In his address on the opening day of the Chhattisgarh assembly's budget session, the governor said the state's attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy has encouraged misguided youth to return to the mainstream.

He noted that 532 Maoists were neutralised, 2,704 ultras surrendered, and 2,004 were arrested in the state in the last two years.

"When the shadow of terror recedes, the light of development spreads automatically, and people's lives are illuminated," he said, adding that the government has achieved major success in its campaign to eliminate Maoist extremism.

Deka pointed out that in remote areas freed from Maoist influence, basic amenities are being provided through the 'Niyad Nella Nar Yojana', which involves 17 departments and extends benefits of 25 welfare schemes and 18 community facilities to residents.

Highlighting infrastructure development in Bastar, he said the government has approved Rs 1,109 crore for 146 road and bridge projects, many of which have been completed, while others are in progress.

As many as 728 mobile towers have been made operational in Maoist-affected regions, and 449 towers upgraded to 4G services.

Villages are now connected through DTH services and illuminated with high-mast lamps, he said.

The governor also noted improvements in education and healthcare in areas that were once worst-affected by Naxalism.

As many as 31 new primary schools and 19 sub-health centres have been sanctioned, while more than 11,000 children and women have been vaccinated under the Niyad Nella Nar Yojana, he said.

Deka said Chhattisgarh will host the country's first Khelo India Tribal Games to showcase its rich tribal culture.

"The world will now see the grand Chitrakote waterfall in Bastar instead of smoke from gunpowder," he remarked, adding that after the successful Bastar Olympics, the government is organising the Surguja Olympics.

The governor said that Chhattisgarh has embarked on a new journey towards becoming a developed state by 2047, driven by collective resolve and inclusive growth.

Speaking about the agriculture sector, Deka said that 141.04 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured from 25.24 lakh farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) this year, with payments of Rs 33,431 crore.

Under the 'Krishak Unnati Yojana', an additional Rs 10,292 crore will be disbursed to these farmers before the Holi festival against the paddy procurement, he said, adding that 24.72 lakh cultivators have been benefiting from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The governor further pointed out that a centre of excellence is being set up at Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in Raipur with assistance from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre at a cost of Rs 6 crore to enhance the shelf life of foodgrains.

Under the 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana', about 69 lakh women have been receiving Rs 1,000 per month directly in their bank accounts, with Rs 15,596 crore disbursed in 24 instalments so far, he said.

The governor pointed out that Chhattisgarh ranks first in the country in issuing forest rights titles, with more than 4.83 lakh individual and 48,251 community forest rights pattas distributed.

He also highlighted the state's new industrial policy, which has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 7.83 lakh crore, including in the semiconductor, information technology, pharma and artificial intelligence sectors.

A 300-bed super-speciality hospital will be built in Nava Raipur in collaboration with Bombay Hospital at a cost of Rs 680 crore, he said.

Referring to infrastructure expansion, Deka said that two new expressways — Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Raipur-Dhanbad — are under construction.

The Mukhyamantri Gramin Bus Seva Yojana has connected 330 remote villages to bus services for the first time, he said.

Deka also noted that the forest and tree cover in the state has increased by 683 sq km, the highest in the country, as per the Indian State of Forest Report.

The governor said Chhattisgarh has prepared the 'Anjor Vision Document' to achieve the goal of becoming a developed state by 2047, and has been progressing steadily towards realising this vision. PTI TKP ARU