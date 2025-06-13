54% elders link ageing with negative feelings; loneliness most common emotion: Study

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) About 54 per cent of elders associate ageing with negative feelings, with loneliness (47 per cent) being the most common emotion, according to a survey report released on Friday.

A study by HelpAge India, titled 'Understanding Intergenerational Dynamics & Perceptions on Ageing', has revealed gaps between the emotional needs of India's elderly and the perceptions of the youth, despite frequent family interactions.

Conducted across 10 cities with 5,798 respondents (70 per cent youth aged 18-30, 30 per cent elders aged 60-plus), the report highlighted the challenges of loneliness, digital exclusion, and diminishing respect faced by urban elders, even as youth express admiration for their wisdom.

The study, released ahead of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, looked into urban middle and lower-middle-class households. It found that 54 per cent of elders associate ageing with negative feelings, with loneliness being the most prevalent emotion.

Youth, while an empathetic 56 per cent associate elders with being "lonely" and 51 per cent with "wise", they often underestimate the depth of this distress.

"We are told the plan, not asked. That hurts more than staying silent," said an elder from Madurai during focus group discussions, reflecting a common sentiment of being sidelined despite living with family.

Daily interactions are common, with 66 per cent of elders and 61 per cent of youth reporting face-to-face contact, primarily at home through shared meals (71 per cent of youth, 72 per cent of elders) and family conversations (87 per cent of youth, 84 per cent of elders).

However, emotional connection is often lacking.

"Even if we live in the same house, we eat alone," an elder from Kanpur said.

Joint families and non-metro cities like Kanpur and Madurai foster stronger bonds, while metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi show less frequent interaction due to fast-paced lifestyles, the study found.

A significant digital divide exacerbates this disconnect.

While 71 per cent of elders use basic mobile phones, only 41 per cent own smartphones, and just 13 per cent engage with social media or the internet.

Two-thirds find digital tools "too confusing," and 51 per cent fear making errors. Youth, seen as primary digital teachers (54 per cent of children, 52 per cent of grandchildren), often grow frustrated, with 78 per cent believing elders are "disinterested" and 66 per cent thinking they "forget instructions." Elders, however, cite youth's "lack of patience" (71 per cent) and "fast explanations" (49 per cent) as barriers.

"They won't teach us, just say 'we'll do it for you,'" an elder from Madurai noted.

A strong majority of elders (73 per cent) believe digital technology has "definitely" or "to some extent" brought them closer to youth.

Youth often under-recognise their role in routine financial tasks like ATM withdrawals (55 per cent of elders vs 23 per cent of youth), the study said.

Yet, emotional care lags, with only 42 per cent of elders expecting youths to listen to their concerns, compared to 48 per cent of youths who believe they should.

Both generations share fears of loneliness (68 per cent of elders, 69 per cent of youth), poor health (61 per cent of elders, 67 per cent of youth), and financial insecurity (58 per cent of elders, 62 per cent of youth).

While 88 per cent of youth and 83 per cent of elders aspire to live with family in old age, youth are more open to formal care options like paid caregivers (28 per cent vs 18 per cent elders) and old age homes (30 per cent vs 19 per cent elders).

"I want to build a bank balance, live alone, no emotional drama," a young man from Kanpur said.

The report called for urgent action to bridge these gaps.

Recommendations include "ageing sensitisation" curricula in schools to foster empathy, "digital buddy" programmes pairing youth with elders for tech training, and community-based elder support centres offering emotional counselling.

"Wisdom Exchange" initiatives, where elders share traditional skills and youth teach modern tools, could strengthen bonds.

"Young adults, especially those aged 18–24, share strong emotional bonds with their grandparents, particularly in multigenerational households. Interestingly, youth living apart often hold more positive perceptions of ageing, showing that distance doesn't always mean disconnect.

"Despite lifestyle differences and digital immersion, youth and elders largely agree on the family's central role in elder care. That's the complexity to collectively address — by strengthening the positives and consciously addressing the gaps," said Anupama Datta, Policy Research & Advocacy, HelpAge India.

With India's elderly population projected to reach 19 per cent by 2050, the study underscored the need for empathy, patience, and inclusive policies to ensure elders feel valued in an urbanising nation.

The younger people's willingness to volunteer (75 per cent) offers hope, as a Mumbai youth noted, "We get irritated, yes. But we know they raised us with love." PTI UZM VN VN