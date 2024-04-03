5.4 kg heroin seized, 2 persons arrested

Aizawl, Apr 3 (PTI) Two persons including a Myanmar national were arrested after 5.4 kg of heroin was seized from their possession here on Wednesday, the state Excise and Narcotics department said in a statement.

The department officials conducted an operation at Aizawl's Falkland area on Wednesday morning during which 5 kg of heroin was seized from a mini truck, the statement said.

Two persons, a resident of Teidu in Tripura and from Myanmar's Khampat Kanaan were arrested for possessing the contraband, which was smuggled from Myanmar, it said.

The vehicle used for transporting the contraband was also seized by the department officials.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added. PTI COR RG