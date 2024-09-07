54 settlements of Pahadi Korwa tribal community in north Chhattisgarh to get roads

Raipur, Sep 7 (PTI) As many as 54 settlements of Pahadi Korwa community, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), will be connected through roads in north Chhattisgarh under the Prime Minister JANMAN scheme, a government official said on Saturday.

All habitations, particularly belonging to PVTGs with a population of 100 tribals and above, will be connected with all-weather roads through government's flagship programme PM Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) scheme, the public relations department official here said.

In the first phase of the scheme, 51 roads spanning 189.53 km, have been sanctioned in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, of which construction of 47 roads has started. A sum of Rs 157.17 crore has been allocated for the construction work, he said.

These roads will connect 54 settlements of Pahadi Korwa tribal community in the district, he said.

The executive engineer of PMGSY has sent a proposal to the Centre for the construction of 40 new roads of 148.99 km length in the second phase, he added.

Five PVTGs - Abhujmaria, Kamar, Pahadi Korwa, Birhor and Baiga - with a population of around 1.80 lakh reside in Chhattisgarh, the official said. PTI TKP MVG NP