54-year-old man jumps to death at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A 54-year-old man died on Friday after allegedly jumping from the window of a fifth-floor washroom at Jamia Hamdard Hospital in south Delhi, police reported.

Advertisment

No suicide note has been recovered. The police received information about the incident at 1:21 am on Friday, an officer said.

The victim, Mushtaq Ali, used to work at the hospital as a ward boy and was a resident of the staff quarters at the Jamia Hamdard campus, he added.

Ali had been admitted to the orthopedic ward of the hospital on Monday due to a fracture in his foot, the officer said.

Advertisment

Ali lived alone and his family members reside in Odisha, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR BM BM ARD ARD