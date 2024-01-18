54-year-old Thane man gets life sentence for mother’s murder

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) A court in Thane district has sentenced a 54-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his mother over domestic discord in 2019.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal convicted the accused, Somnath Jivan Mitra, under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) and jailed him for life in a verdict pronounced on January 16.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Anil P Ladwanjari said the victim (70) and the accused resided in a room in a building in the Mandli Lake area in Bhayander. Frequent quarrels ensued between the mother and son, primarily revolving around the accused being jobless.

On March 30, 2019, a heated argument broke out between the two when the victim found money with the accused. Suspecting theft, she questioned him, provoking an aggressive response. An infuriated Mitra pulled his mother by the hair and banged her head on the floor, resulting in her death, said APP Ladwanjari.

During the trial, key witnesses, including the mother-son duo's neighbours and an informant, testified to witnessing the brutal assault.

Judge Agrawal considered eyewitness testimonies, post-mortem reports and acknowledged the prosecution's success in proving all charges against the accused, leading to his conviction and subsequent sentencing.

Ladwanjari disclosed that a total of 19 witnesses were examined during the trial to establish the charges against Mitra. PTI COR RSY