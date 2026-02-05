54-yr-old dies during attempted robbery in northeast Delhi; 2 held

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A 54-year-old man died after being allegedly assaulted during an attempted robbery in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on Thursday, police said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections at Seelampur police station and arrested two suspects, including a woman, they said.

After receiving information at around 3 pm regarding an unconscious man who had been taken to a hospital, police reached the hospital and identified the victim as Banarsi Das, who had been declared dead, a senior police officer said.

During preliminary enquiry, it emerged that the victim was allegedly restrained and assaulted by suspects during an attempted robbery, following which he lost consciousness, police said.

An eyewitness told PTI that the victim had come to have a horseshoe fitted on his horse when some people allegedly tried to steal money from him.

According to the eyewitness, "A fight ensued between them, and a crowd had gathered. After some time, he was found lying on the ground." Police said two suspects, including a woman, have been arrested or apprehended in the case. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the role of those involved. PTI SSJ SHS