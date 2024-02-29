5,400 seizures worth Rs 330 cr by customs in FY'24 in NE

Guwahati, Feb 29 (PTI) The customs department has recorded nearly 5,400 seizure cases of various contraband items worth almost Rs 330 crore while trying to smuggle them across international border during the current financial year, a senior official said on Thursday Addressing a press conference, Bandhana Deori, the Chief Commissioner of Central Excise and Customs (Guwahati Zone), highlighted the department's efforts in combating smuggling activities, particularly focusing on the smuggling of gold and narcotics.

"Coming to the role of customs in combating smuggling, the commissionerate of customs (preventive) has booked 5,364 seizure cases valued at Rs 329 crore in this financial year so far," she added.

Deori said the seizure of narcotics includes 2.08 metric tons of ganja and 3.06 kg of heroin, along with other drugs valued at Rs 48.56 crore.

She also said that the authorities intercepted 40 cases of gold weighing 29.76 kg, valued at Rs 18.96 crores, a case of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with face value of Rs 23.72 lakh, 127 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth at Rs 75.38 crore and 336 cases of areca nuts valued at Rs 132.02 crore.

"Other major commodities include wildlife and wildlife items such as baby orangutan and pangolin scales, foreign currency, garments, medicines and liquor. The officers are committed to serve the nation with dedication and professionalism as guardians of the economic frontiers in this part of the country," Deori said. PTI TR TR MNB