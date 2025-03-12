5,400 teaching posts vacant in varsities across country; half of them reserved: Centre

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) More than 5,400 teaching positions are vacant across central universities, with over half of them reserved for OBC, ST, and SC categories, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said that more than 7,825 teaching positions have been filled in these varsities through special recruitment drives.

According to the information he shared in response to a written question, as on January 31, 2025, a total of 5,410 teaching positions were vacant across central universities, including 788 for SC, 472 for ST, and 1,521 for OBC.

"Occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process. The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength and the onus of filling up the posts lies on the Central Universities (CUs)," Majumdar said.

He said that the ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regularly monitor the institutions and the central universities have been directed to fill up the vacancies in regular mode.