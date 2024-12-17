5.41 lakh underweight children registered at anganwadi centres in MP: Minister tells assembly

Bhopal, Dec 17 (PTI) At least 5.41 lakh underweight children were enrolled at anganwadi centres in Madhya Pradesh this year, with Dhar district having the highest number, the state government informed the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

State Minister for Women and Child Development Nirmala Bhuria said of 62.88 lakh children enrolled in anganwadi centres, 5.41 lakh were underweight.

Bhuria provided the data in a written reply to a question by MLA Mohan Singh Rathore.

Rathore sought district-wise data on malnutrition among the children and the food provided to them.

According to government data, 35,950 underweight children, the highest number, were registered in Dhar district, followed by Khargone with 24,596 and Barwani with 21,940.

Bhopal district, including the state capital city, has 12,199 underweight children, while Indore has 11,437. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's home district, Ujjain, has 12,039 such children, and Niwari had the lowest number of 1,438 children, the data stated.

The minister also shared the food chart offered to the children in anganwadi centres across the state from Monday to Saturday. PTI ADU ARU